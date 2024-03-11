Auxier Asset Management Has $6.51 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.71. 525,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,241. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

