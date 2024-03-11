Auxier Asset Management Has $530,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.45. 95,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,354. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.