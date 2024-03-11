Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.03. 5,582,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.