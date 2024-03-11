Auxier Asset Management Buys 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 6.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $488.50. 1,594,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,203. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.26.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

