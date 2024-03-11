AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $464,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AZO traded down $22.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,056.53. 87,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,764.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,644.27.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

