Autonomix Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMIX) Quiet Period To Expire on March 11th

Autonomix Medical’s (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 11th. Autonomix Medical had issued 2,234,222 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $11,171,110 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Autonomix Medical’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Autonomix Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMIX stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Autonomix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

