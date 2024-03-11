Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th.
Aurora Mobile Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.20 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
