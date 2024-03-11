Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th.

Aurora Mobile Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.20 on Monday. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.