Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,610,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WST traded down $4.41 on Monday, hitting $354.54. 166,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

