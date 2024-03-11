Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

FANG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.73. 345,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $185.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.