Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $13.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.51. 241,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,612. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.