Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $28.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $927.77. 525,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $856.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.01. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

