Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 1,865,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

