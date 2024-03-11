Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 23,531 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. NetEase comprises 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NetEase by 22.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $2,767,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,533. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.