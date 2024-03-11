Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 913 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. 1,354,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

