Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 483 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,471. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

