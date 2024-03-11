Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 263,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,504. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,180 shares of company stock valued at $35,545,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

