Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Dover stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $170.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,520. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.57. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $173.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

