Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 287,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

