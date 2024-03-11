Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after acquiring an additional 815,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. 847,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

