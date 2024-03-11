Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

