Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $6.76 on Monday, hitting $530.59. 275,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,018. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $543.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

