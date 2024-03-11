Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 35,261 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO remained flat at $41.73 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 244,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,955. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

