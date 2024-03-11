Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 490 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

