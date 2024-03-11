AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AEYE opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.31. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

