ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

ATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$50.63 on Monday. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.50.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$727.00 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 2.4960317 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

