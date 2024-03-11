ATB Capital Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark downgraded Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.20.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

POU stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Company insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.