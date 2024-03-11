ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $28.71 on Monday, hitting $965.62. 832,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $859.24 and its 200 day moving average is $724.01.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

