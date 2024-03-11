Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $716-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.18 million. Asana also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Asana Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,229. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last 90 days. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

