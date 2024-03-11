Arweave Price Reaches $39.88 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.88 or 0.00055610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $121.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,712.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.00614738 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00157647 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000501 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.