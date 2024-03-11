ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,802. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.