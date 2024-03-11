Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $120.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

