Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

