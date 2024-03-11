Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $130.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $130.34 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00065596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

