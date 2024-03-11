Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.17. 583,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 890,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

