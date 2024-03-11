Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 5.11 and last traded at 5.09. Approximately 788,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,204,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.36 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

