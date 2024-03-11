Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,748 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Apartment Income REIT worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 459,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $37.36.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIRC

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

