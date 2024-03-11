Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
