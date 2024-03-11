Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at Eight Capital

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
