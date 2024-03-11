Analyzing Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A Venus Concept -43.69% -1,279.43% -32.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ion Beam Applications and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,828.57%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Ion Beam Applications.

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 122.10 Venus Concept $99.50 million 0.05 -$43.70 million ($6.94) -0.12

Ion Beam Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

