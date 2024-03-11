Analyzing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $46.76 million 0.29 $3.26 million ($0.31) -1.13 Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.73 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -157.50

Analyst Ratings

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 36Kr and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -27.91% -29.88% -18.07% Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63%

Volatility & Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

