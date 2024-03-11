Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.55

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.