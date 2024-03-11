Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.55

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold
Institutional Trading of New Gold
New Gold Trading Down 2.6 %
NGD stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.