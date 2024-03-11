Analysts Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $82.44

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.44.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

