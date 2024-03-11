Analysts Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $82.44

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.44.
SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Block
Insider Transactions at Block
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.