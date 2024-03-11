Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 82.3 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,097.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

