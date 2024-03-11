Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

