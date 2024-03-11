Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 523,691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Amgen worth $758,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.87. 885,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

