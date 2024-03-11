American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.03. 179,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

