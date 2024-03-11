American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells $2,367,722.10 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

