American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells $2,367,722.10 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.