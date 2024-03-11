American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

