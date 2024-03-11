American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,159 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,141 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 355,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 273,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.68 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

