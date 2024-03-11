Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $73.01 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ameren by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,568,000 after buying an additional 5,790,342 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

